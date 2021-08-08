Ten Nigerians, One Other In Trouble In India Over Lack Of Valid Passports, Visas

Ten Nigerians and one national of Cote D'Ivoire have been arrested and detained in India for staying illegally in the Asian country.

The suspects were arrested from Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area after police found that they were staying illegally in India.

Indian police

DCP (outer district) Parvinder Singh said they had launched a special drive to verify foreigners staying illegally in Chander Vihar area Nihal Vihar, Nigeria Abroad reports.

“After conducting a door-to-door check, we found eleven foreign nationals – ten from Nigeria and one from Ivory Coast — were living in India without valid passports and visas. Six of them were staying in the Chander Vihar area, while the others were staying in Tilak Nagar, Dabri, Vikaspuri, Nawada and in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Singh said a report under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act was filed and the accused persons were produced before a Delhi Court, from where they were sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier on July 24 and August 5, 14 foreign nationals were arrested for staying illegally.

“Four FIRs (incident reports) have also been registered against the landlords for providing accommodation to them without valid travel documents,” he said.