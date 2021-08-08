We Know About A Network Behind Kidnappings, Killings In Northern Nigeria—Arewa Consultative Forum

The National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said the forum knows those behind kidnapping and killings in the region, in an interview with Daily Sun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2021

A political and socio-cultural association of leaders in Northern Nigeria, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a disappointment to the North for failing to put an end to insecurity as promised during his presidential campaigns.

The National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said the forum knows those behind kidnapping and killings in the region, in an interview with Daily Sun.

Yawe said, “If you have been reading our press outings, which I believe you have because you are one reporter that has reported our activities consistently and correctly. You know we are stiff worried about the security situation in the country more so when the man who is president is not only a war-tested general, but a former military Head of State.

“How can you advise a government headed by a man with these intimidating security credentials? Some of us who played some peripheral roles in his coming to power in 2015 feel rather let down by the current turn of events. The ACF has said this over and over and over again. We have said it loud and clear that the security situation is very bad. We have said it, not silently that Nigerians and particularly Northerners are not safe. What needs to be done is the political will to handle the matter.

“Sadly, the governments, both states and federal, are deficient in this. We all know there is a network that spans the civil society, the military, the legislature, and the executive that does not want this season of insecurity to end. The reasons they are doing these evil machinations are difficult to see. If the political will is there, this dangerous network can be disbanded. Nigeria cannot be as helpless and hopeless as we appear to be at the moment.”

