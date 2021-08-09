Bandits Demand N500million Ransom For Abducted Niger Commissioner

The abductors of the Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Sani Mohammed, have established contact with his family, demanding N500million in ransom for his release.

The abductors were said to have celebrated catching “a big fish” when they took away Mohammed from his residence, at about 11pm on Sunday, to an unknown destination.

Although there is no official update from the state government on the incident apart from the confirmation by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, on the abduction, the government has gone into an extended security meeting at the Government House.

The meeting is being presided over by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, with all the security heads in the state in attendance.

The Government House has been in a sober mood since the news of the commissioner’s abduction was made public in Minna, the state capital, while there is an atmosphere of disquiet at the Ministry of Information as workers were seen in groups discussing the incident.

SaharaReporters had reported that the gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

It had been reported that Mohammed was abducted at his Baban Tunga residence in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.