Bandits May Soon Start Kidnapping Governors, Senators—Activist, Deji Adeyanju Says After Commissioner's Abduction

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

Popular activist, Deji Adetanju has said that Nigerian state governors and senators will soon be abducted by bandits following the recent abduction of the Niger State Commissioner For Information, Mohammed Sani Idris on Monday.

 

Adeyanju in a tweet, wrote: "Bandits have abducted Commissioner of Information of Niger State. Very soon, they may start Kidnapping Governors and Senators."

Deji Adeyanju

He said this after the Niger State government confirmed the abduction of the commissioner.

 

According to reports, Idris was abducted around 1am in his home at Baban Tunga village in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

 

But Mary Noel-Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Sani Bello, said in a statement that security agencies were on the trail of the assailants.

 

Also a few days ago, some bandits abducted the father of the Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

 

The Speaker is representing Zurmi East Constituency of the state.

