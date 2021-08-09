BREAKING: Aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party Youths Protest, Demand Secondus’ Resignation As Party Chairman

Some aggrieved members of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday took to the streets in protest against the embattled chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

The protesters, made up of different support groups in the party, under the banner of Save PDP Group and Coalition of PDP Youth Groups, were seen holding banners and placards while chanting “Secondus Must Go”.

They blamed the recent woes befalling the party on Secondus.

The leader of the protest, Comrade Tamunotonye Inioribo, who addressed journalists, accused the National Chairman of polarising the party for selfish interest.

He added that under Secondus, the Governors Forum, National Working Committee and all organs are divided.

Tamunotonye also accused Secondus of creating factions in states for his selfish ambition.

Secondus has recently come under fire from members of the PDP who feel dissatisfied with his leadership style.

They blamed him for the gale of defections that hit the party in the recent months.

Three of its governors, namely David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, some members of the PDP in the National Assembly also dumped the party for the APC.

The crisis assumed a new dimension last week with the resignation of seven members of the NWC from their positions last week.

Those who resigned include the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Gerald Irona; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Liman, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi.

Others are the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru; Deputy National Auditor, Divine Arong, and another official who could not be immediately identified.

They alleged that they were not carried along by the national chairman in the management of the party.