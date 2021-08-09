BREAKING: Son Of Nigeria's Ex-President Yar'Adua Remanded For Killing Four Persons, Secretly Released From Prison

SaharaReporters had reported that Aminu was remanded in prison custody last Thursday, after he was arraigned following charges bordering on dangerous driving.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

Aminu Yar'Adua, son of Nigeria's former president, the late Umar Yar'Adua, who was recently remanded in prison for killing four persons, has been secretly released.

 

SaharaReporters had reported that Aminu was remanded in prison custody last Thursday, after he was arraigned following charges bordering on dangerous driving.

SaharaReporters Media

He was alleged to have knocked down six persons, killing four, including a two-year-old boy on June 23, 2021.

 

According to the police's First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, the accused had while driving along Yola bye-pass on June 23, 2021, crushed six people as a result of excessive speeding.

 

The court heard that four of the victims were killed while the other two were left injured following the accident. 

 

”Those that died in the accident were identified as Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar (2), and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries,” the FIR states.

 

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of the late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar, and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

 

But, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

 

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him to duplicate the case file and forward it to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

 

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

 

However, SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Aminu was secretly released from the Yola Correctional facility on Friday, the following day.

 

A family friend who met with Aminu on Friday morning informed our correspondent that the "late president's son was on his way home to Katsina".

 

"He (Aminu) told me that money exchanged hands to secure his release but didn't give figures," he said.

 

The late Aisha Umar, one of the victims, was a journalist with the Voice of Arewa, an online radio and television platform.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Undergoes Second Surgery In US Hospital, Returns To UK On Crutches
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Chairman Of Buhari's APC Party, Governor Buni In Multi-billion Naira Asset Declaration Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Lawless Department Of State Services Files Fresh Remand Application Against Igboho’s Associates, Asks Court To Revoke Bail
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Trial Begins For Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV Boss In Lagos Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV Boss In Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Soon Release Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho—Concerned Advocates' Group Coordinator
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Undergoes Second Surgery In US Hospital, Returns To UK On Crutches
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident Five Persons Dead As Tanker Crushes Taxicab In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Jobs Nigerian Government Owes Us Three Months’ Salaries – Beneficiaries Of 774,000 Special Public Scheme Cry Out
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Doles Out Clothes, Food Items To Over 1000 ‘Surrendered’ Boko Haram Fighters, Families
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Makes U-Turn, Asks Media Houses To Report Terrorist Attacks, Violations
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
News Pentecostal Churches In Nigeria Are A Scam, Gathering Of Greedy Lazy Men—Mother Of Molested Deeper Life School Pupil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Suspected IPOB Members Shoot At Bus, Burn Passenger Alive For Flouting Sit-at-home Order In Imo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Senator, Okorocha Forfeits Hotel, University, Other Buildings To Imo Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Chairman Of Buhari's APC Party, Governor Buni In Multi-billion Naira Asset Declaration Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Violent Protest Rocks Katsina After Vehicle Of Nigeria Customs Officials Chasing Rice Smugglers Kill Five
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Repelled Boko Haram’s Attack On Borno Town, Wounded Many Terrorists— Army Spokesperson
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights We Were Caged Like Animals By Nigeria's Department Of State Services For 20 Days— Israeli Filmmakers Recount Experiences In Video Clip
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad