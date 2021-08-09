BREAKING: Son Of Nigeria's Ex-President Yar'Adua Remanded For Killing Four Persons, Secretly Released From Prison

Aminu Yar'Adua, son of Nigeria's former president, the late Umar Yar'Adua, who was recently remanded in prison for killing four persons, has been secretly released.

SaharaReporters had reported that Aminu was remanded in prison custody last Thursday, after he was arraigned following charges bordering on dangerous driving.

He was alleged to have knocked down six persons, killing four, including a two-year-old boy on June 23, 2021.

According to the police's First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, the accused had while driving along Yola bye-pass on June 23, 2021, crushed six people as a result of excessive speeding.

The court heard that four of the victims were killed while the other two were left injured following the accident.

”Those that died in the accident were identified as Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar (2), and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries,” the FIR states.

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of the late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar, and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

But, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him to duplicate the case file and forward it to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

However, SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Aminu was secretly released from the Yola Correctional facility on Friday, the following day.

A family friend who met with Aminu on Friday morning informed our correspondent that the "late president's son was on his way home to Katsina".

"He (Aminu) told me that money exchanged hands to secure his release but didn't give figures," he said.

The late Aisha Umar, one of the victims, was a journalist with the Voice of Arewa, an online radio and television platform.