Five Persons Dead As Tanker Crushes Taxicab In Oyo

No fewer than five persons lost their lives on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State, when a petrol tanker crushed a taxicab in the Celica area of the Egbeda Local Government Area, along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway.

The accident was said to have caused by a brake failure, leading both the tanker and Micra taxicab to plunge into a river.

The Oyo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Winifred Chukwura, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, in Ibadan said three males and two females lost their lives during the accident, adding that their corpses had been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital.

According to her, the cause of the accident was a brake failure which led to the collision.

"The accident involved a Mark tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and a Micra.

"The incident happened around seven o'clock this morning, our men in Egbeda Unit Command are on ground, and the bodies of the victims have been deposited in a morgue."

Officials of the fire service and the FRSC were at the scene putting off the fire and controlling vehicular traffic.

The Celica community urged the Federal Government to complete the ongoing road rehabilitation work on the Ibadan-Ile Ife Expressway, which had now lasted for over a year.