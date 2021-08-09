How We Arrested 29 IPOB, ESN Members Planning To Attack Violators Of Sit-at-home Order—Imo Police

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP, Abutu Yaro, revealed this to journalists at the Command headquarters in Owerri, noting that the command was able to gather information on their activities before their arrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

Twenty-nine suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) reportedly planning to attack Imo State ahead of the Sit-at-home order on Monday (today) were arrested by security operatives in the state on Sunday. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

“We got information that they have concluded their plans to launch an attack on the state as a way of enforcing their sit-at-home order and we moved our men to action and unfortunately for them, all of them were captured in their different camps of ESN, in the state. Also arrested were some women who offer them catering services.

”I am glad to report that Imo has remained largely peaceful. We have security measures to ensure everything is secure.

“We are not unaware that there are some people bent on trying to destroy the state.

“However, a lot of mileage has been scored and Imo still remains a leading light. We are not relenting. We must always be ahead of them," he said. 

A masked suspect was also arrested. 

The suspect said he had repented and would work with the police to fish out other members.

SaharaReporters, New York

