IPOB's Sit-At-Home: Unknown Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station, Cart Away Arms

Amidst total compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), unknown gunmen on Monday attacked the Nnewi Police Area Command, Anambra State, carting away some arms.

IPOB had on July 30 ordered a sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, was released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

File photo used to illustrate story.

The group said the lockdown tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ will also affect schools and marketplaces.



It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

However gunmen on stormed the Nnewi station around noon with seven vehicles and engaged the police in a gun duel that lasted for over one hour.

The incident it was learnt caused pandemonium amongst residents of the industrial city as the gunmen overpowered the police and carted away their arms.