Nigerian Government Reacts To Torture Of Diplomatic Officer By Indonesian Police

The Federal Government has expressed its dissatisfaction over the maltreatment of an officer of the Nigeria High Commission and Consulate in Indonesia, identified only as Ibrahim, by the Indonesian police.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the arrest and manhandling of the diplomatic official was against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between states.

The Nigerian government said it had written to the government of Indonesia over the ill-treatment meted out to its Diplomatic Agent in the country.

It said the federal government had summoned the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria who had also tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the government of Indonesia over the bad treatment of the Nigerian national.

In a statement on Monday, the government said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in receipt of a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia, concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in front of his official quarters on August 7, 2021.

“This unfortunate incident is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between states. The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologised unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia, The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologise to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned.”

SaharaReporters had reported earlier that the officer, Ibrahim, had been to a supermarket to shop on Saturday August 7, 2021, when the Indonesian policemen descended on him.

He was also heard screaming that he could not breathe but the police officers ignored his plea and continued to torture him.