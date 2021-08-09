Violent Protest Rocks Katsina After Vehicle Of Nigeria Customs Officials Chasing Rice Smugglers Kill Five

Customs officials were driving at high speed, as they were chasing after rice smugglers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

No fewer than five persons have been killed in Jibia, Katsina State after a vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service rammed into a gathering.

It was gathered that the Customs officials were driving at high speed, as they were chasing after rice smugglers. 

File photo used to illustrate story

According to an eyewitness account, many other victims reportedly sustained injuries from the accident and are currently receiving treatment at a local health facility, Premium Times reports.

Consequently, a violent protest broke out on Monday in the area as the residents vandalised the officers' vehicle. 

A source said, “They were chasing rice smugglers at high speed. Their vehicle lost control and killed at least five persons, which prompted violent protests by the residents. The customs’ vehicle was vandalised by the angry protesters.”

