112 Killed, 160 Abducted In Kaduna, Plateau In One Month – Amnesty International

In the month under review, 160 persons were also abducted while many communities had been dislodged or reduced to rubbles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

Global human rights' body, Amnesty International, has said that no fewer than 112 persons were killed by ravaging murderous Fulani herdsmen and armed gunmen in Kaduna and Plateau states in one month.

The AI Media Manager stated this in a release obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

“At least 112 people were killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in communities in Kaduna and Plateau states from July to 5 August 2021,” the statement reads partly.

In the statement, the Director of Amnesty International, Osai Ojigho was quoted as saying, “Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the ongoing circle of violence. Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen; government needs to rein in on attackers and bring suspects to justice.”

The statement further reveals, “Amnesty International’s investigation shows at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between 3 July and 5 August 2021 in Kaduna state including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

“At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau state, including 7 herders who were attacked on 1 July at Dogon Gaba, 2 others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

“Villagers from farming communities, informed Amnesty International that, innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.

“A retaliatory attack on 31 July and 1 August 2021, led to the killing of at least 17 people, and displacements of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau state.”

A 39-year-old farmer informed Amnesty International that, “We have been hearing gunshots in our village since Monday after the attack. We don’t know why we were attacked, I had to relocate to the IDP camp with my family.”

Also leaders of some Fulani herders' communities in Plateau state told Amnesty International that the inaction of the security operatives have contributed to the recent retaliatory attacks in the state.

“The slow and ineffective response by security officials is contributing to the attacks and reprisal in the state, people are getting away with crimes,” a source told the human rights organisation.

“The Nigerian authorities must act swiftly to prevent such attacks from happening. The slow response from security forces is clearly causing increased in casualties, how much longer must people be forced to live in fear as such brutal attacks continue?” said Ojigho added in the statement.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

