How Bribe-Taking Abuja Policemen, Motorists, Traders Cause Gridlock On Bwari Road – Resident

Security and traffic officers did collect bribes from commercial taxi drivers to condone them in parking anywhere they wanted on the road to pick passengers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

A resident of Bwari area in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Soji Ojediran, has lamented the gridlock being witnessed daily on popular Dutse-Bwari Road, saying it was caused by traders and transporters.

Ojediran in a petition to the Federal Road Safety Commission alleged that security and traffic officers did collect bribes from commercial taxi drivers to condone them in parking anywhere they wanted on the road to pick passengers.

nigeriafilms.com

The petition partly reads, “It's with great disgust and repulsion that I write to petition you on the behaviour of the characters in the abovementioned subject.

“I have been living in Bwari town for five years now because I can't afford to live in Kubwa or Gwarinpa and the story of battling with artificial gridlock by me and many road users is only getting worse.

“We even thought the ongoing reconstruction of the road in the area would lessen the gridlock but it had ended up worsening the situation. We are spending more time before getting to our our various destinations. We are tired and battered every day except for weekends when workers don't go to work. This is common knowledge and this is our experience while going to or coming back from work.

“Similarly, it has been alleged that police officers collect bribes from commercial taxi drivers to condone them in parking anywhere they want on the road to pick passengers. In addition, sellers of bread, suya, and various commodities see the road as their shops and automatically push the motorists from the sides of the road where they could briefly stop, if at all they have to stop.

“This attitude is said to contribute in the reduction of the life expectancy of Nigerians who are unemployed, underemployed and often returning late from their various places of work and struggle, some in the private sector, only to end up getting stuck in ARTIFICIAL TRAFFIC helplessly. 

“We cannot build a modern society in this manner when the authorities saddled with this responsibility look the way and act as if it does not concern them. Some of these authorities or government agents even contribute to this plight of the people.

“We also see FRSC officers sometimes causing traffic to serve them as a shield to stop motorists they intend to arrest. This ought not to be. Other commuters are of the view that you all the responsible authorities including your office are aware of this malaise. This does not portray your agencies in good light.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Speaks After Tuesday's Grilling By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills EX-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Akpabio, NDDC Interim Management Committee Fraudulently Paid Over N600m For ‘Media Support’ To Cover Corrupt Activities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigeria’s Code Of Conduct Tribunal Uncovered Yobe Governor’s N3billion Property, N2billion Stashed In 11 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Recovered Over N1billion From A Civil Servant In One Week—EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
#NigeriaDecides Delta Police Arrests Four For Stealing 7,365 PVCs, Registers
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Ogun Police Arrest College Worker For Allegedly Raping Student In File Room
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Guinea Confirms West Africa's First Case Of Deadly, Ebola-like Marburg Virus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Sit-At-Home, Crippling South-East Economy Not The Best Way To Support Kanu—Ohanaeze Counters IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Police Took Murder Suspect, Chidinma Away Without Handcuffs In Uber Ride—Late Super TV Boss' Family
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How We Killed Six Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra During Gun Duel— Nigerian Navy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Speaks After Tuesday's Grilling By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News IPOB Denies Killing, Harassing South-East Residents For Flouting Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Party Suspends Caretaker Chairman For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Adamawa All Progressives Congress’ Chieftain Wishes Buhari Dead In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills EX-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal BREAKING: New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Police Announce Arrest Of Suspected IPOB Chief Priest, Recovery Of Explosives
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad