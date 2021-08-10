How Bribe-Taking Abuja Policemen, Motorists, Traders Cause Gridlock On Bwari Road – Resident

A resident of Bwari area in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Soji Ojediran, has lamented the gridlock being witnessed daily on popular Dutse-Bwari Road, saying it was caused by traders and transporters.

Ojediran in a petition to the Federal Road Safety Commission alleged that security and traffic officers did collect bribes from commercial taxi drivers to condone them in parking anywhere they wanted on the road to pick passengers.

The petition partly reads, “It's with great disgust and repulsion that I write to petition you on the behaviour of the characters in the abovementioned subject.

“I have been living in Bwari town for five years now because I can't afford to live in Kubwa or Gwarinpa and the story of battling with artificial gridlock by me and many road users is only getting worse.

“We even thought the ongoing reconstruction of the road in the area would lessen the gridlock but it had ended up worsening the situation. We are spending more time before getting to our our various destinations. We are tired and battered every day except for weekends when workers don't go to work. This is common knowledge and this is our experience while going to or coming back from work.

“Similarly, it has been alleged that police officers collect bribes from commercial taxi drivers to condone them in parking anywhere they want on the road to pick passengers. In addition, sellers of bread, suya, and various commodities see the road as their shops and automatically push the motorists from the sides of the road where they could briefly stop, if at all they have to stop.

“This attitude is said to contribute in the reduction of the life expectancy of Nigerians who are unemployed, underemployed and often returning late from their various places of work and struggle, some in the private sector, only to end up getting stuck in ARTIFICIAL TRAFFIC helplessly.

“We cannot build a modern society in this manner when the authorities saddled with this responsibility look the way and act as if it does not concern them. Some of these authorities or government agents even contribute to this plight of the people.

“We also see FRSC officers sometimes causing traffic to serve them as a shield to stop motorists they intend to arrest. This ought not to be. Other commuters are of the view that you all the responsible authorities including your office are aware of this malaise. This does not portray your agencies in good light.”