Police Announce Arrest Of Suspected IPOB Chief Priest, Recovery Of Explosives

Nigeria police have announced the arrest of a suspected Chief Priest of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Mike Abattam, on Tuesday said the suspect, Ikechukwu Umaefulem, was picked up at his shrine in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman said one pump action gun, five rounds of ammunition, explosives, firecrackers, Biafran flag, and other spiritual items were recovered from the suspect, Daily Trust reports.

Also according to the police, the arrest followed successful raids on the camps of IPOB and its militant outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Similar arrests of persons linked to IPOB and ESN have been made by the police in the past, whom IPOB denied were their members.