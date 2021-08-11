16-Year-Old Girl Burns Colleague To Death In Kwara

It was learnt that the deceased was set ablaze over a minor misunderstanding that ensued between them.

Aug 11, 2021

A 16-year-old girl has been remanded by an Ilorin Magistrate Court in Kwara State for allegedly setting her colleague, Fatimoh Jako, ablaze, till the latter died.

She was charged for alleged Criminal Trespass, Mischief by Fire and Culpable Homicide contrary to sections 327, 342 and 221 penal code law.

The incident that was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin for discreet investigation, occurred at Moshegada community in the Kaima Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The defendant and the victim were said to be apprentices at one Joseph Friday’s Patent Medicine Store before the former was transferred to another branch over their quarrel.

The suspect, who was accused of trespassing into the room of the deceased while she was asleep, poured the petrol on her, and then set her ablaze.

The victim was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for treatment but she was later confirmed dead by doctors as a result of the burns she suffered.

Investigation also revealed that the defendant, during the course of the investigation, confessed to the crime claiming she set her colleague on fire because of a disagreement.

The case was adjourned to August 30, 2021, by Magistrate F. O Olokoyo pending the outcome of advice from the Ministry of Justice.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

