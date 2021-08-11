Bandits Ambush Nigerian Policemen In Zamfara, Kill Officer

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have ambushed a police vehicle escorting travellers in Zamfara State, killing a police officer in the process.

SaharaReporters gathered that the police vehicle was coming from Dansadau community to Gusau.

Dansadau is about 99 kilometers from the Zamfara State capital, Gusau.

“One of the vehicles which they were escorting broke down. So as they were waiting to give security cover to the driver to fix the vehicle, the bandits opened fire on them, killing one officer,” a source said.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

Despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and killed.

 

