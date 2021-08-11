Court Remands Eight Herdsmen For Kidnapping Ex-Minister's Son, Collecting N22million Ransom

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the remand of eight herdsmen who allegedly kidnapped the son of a former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, in June 2020.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O Ogunkanmi, ordered the remand of the suspects who were charged for 26-count bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and collection of N22million ransom.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The suspects are; Umoru Abubakar, 28, Yakubu Samaila, 27; Mohammed Abubakar, 27; Shamsudeen Musa, 27; Suleiman Dauda, 27; Nura Musa, 27; Sanda Usman, 28, and Mustapha Samsun, 22.

Ogunkanmi, who refused to take the plea of the defendants, due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo town.

Ogunkanmi said the remand was pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the matter till September 27 for mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Inspector Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired together to commit the act of kidnapping.

Opaleye stated that on June 18, 2020, at about 4pm, the eight herdsmen entered into an integrated farm, Iroko village, Ibadan, and kidnapped one Adedayo Adewole.

“The herders allegedly kidnapped Adedayo while on his father's farm for the purpose of collecting ransom and demanded the sum of N50million as ransom from Adejare Adewole for the release of Adedayo.

“The defendants allegedly collected N5million for the release of Adedayo.” 

He stated that suspects collecting ransoms from other kidnap cases, totaling N22,154,000.

He said the offences were contrary to Sections 3(1) and 2 punishable under Section 4 (1), 4(2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016, which also contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

SaharaReporters, New York

