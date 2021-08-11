Gunmen Kill Three Women In Plateau As Nigerian Army Nabs Eight Suspects

Eight people have been arrested by troops of Operation Safe Haven for killing three women at Rafin Bauna community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked three women on a farm, killed two, and injured one, who later died.



The spokesman for the task force, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, noting that the troops earlier responded to the distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene and discovered two of the three women were shot dead on the spot.

“Troops of OPSH this afternoon arrested eight suspects in connection with the shooting of three women on a farm close to Rafin Bauna general area in Bassa.

“The troops earlier responded to the distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene and discovered two of the three women were shot dead on the spot, while one of the women sustained gunshot wounds.”

Takwa said that the farmland has been cordoned off, and eight people were arrested for the murder.

“The suspects are currently in the custody of OPSH and are undergoing interrogation,” he said.

According to Takwa, the commander of the task force, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, had charged personnel to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to clamp down on criminal elements in the communities.

Ali also urged law-abiding residents always to use the hotlines distributed to the public to provide information to troops for prompt action.