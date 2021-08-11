Gunmen Kill Three Women In Plateau As Nigerian Army Nabs Eight Suspects

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked three women on a farm, killed two, and injured one, who later died.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

Eight people have been arrested by troops of Operation Safe Haven for killing three women at Rafin Bauna community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. 

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked three women on a farm, killed two, and injured one, who later died. 


The spokesman for the task force, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, noting that the troops earlier responded to the distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene and discovered two of the three women were shot dead on the spot.

“Troops of OPSH this afternoon arrested eight suspects in connection with the shooting of three women on a farm close to Rafin Bauna general area in Bassa.

“The troops earlier responded to the distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene and discovered two of the three women were shot dead on the spot, while one of the women sustained gunshot wounds.”

Takwa said that the farmland has been cordoned off, and eight people were arrested for the murder.

“The suspects are currently in the custody of OPSH and are undergoing interrogation,” he said.

According to Takwa, the commander of the task force, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, had charged personnel to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to clamp down on criminal elements in the communities.

Ali also urged law-abiding residents always to use the hotlines distributed to the public to provide information to troops for prompt action.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Policemen In Zamfara, Kill Officer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity National Youth Service Cancels Posting To 11 Niger Local Governments Over Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military How Nigerian Army Unlawfully Arrested, Detained Over 3,000 South-East Residents Since January – Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Arrested For Attacking Ex-CBN Governor, Soludo, Killing Policemen
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Hometown Of Nigerian Acting Police Inspector-General In Yobe
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military How Nigerian Army Unlawfully Arrested, Detained Over 3,000 South-East Residents Since January – Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Judge’s Absence Stalls Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Policemen In Zamfara, Kill Officer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity National Youth Service Cancels Posting To 11 Niger Local Governments Over Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BUSTED: Delta’s Ex-Attorney General Pictured With Wife In December 2020 After Claiming Marriage Broke Down In July
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Governor Abiodun’s Aide, Abidemi Rufai, Changed Name To ‘Sandy Tang’ In Alleged $350,000 US Employment Scam
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
News Why I Left My Husband Of 11 Years, Married Pastor Adeeyo – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigeria's Self-Determination Groups To Storm UN General Assembly In New York
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Kogi Polytechnic Asks Over 200 Students To Leave Over ‘Poor Performance’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: UK Properties, Corruption Allegations That Landed Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson In Trouble With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: What IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Told Us In DSS Custody—#Dunamis5 Activist Opens Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad