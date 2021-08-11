Nigerians Extremely Futile In Imaginations – Minister Lai Mohammed Uses Foul Language For Sceptics Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described fellow citizens who are preaching against the COVID-19 vaccines as “extremely futile in imaginations.”

The minister urged Nigerians to ignore false claims regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, stated on Wednesday that there should be no doubt on the propriety of using the four million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Mohammed said the Moderna vaccine was safe, approved by the World Health Organisation, and administered globally.

He added that the suspicion that Nigeria was used as a testing ground and Nigerians being guinea pigs for testing the vaccine was a “baseless, unscientific and deliberate attempt to dissuade people’’ from taking the vaccine.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying, “Nigerians are extremely futile in imagination. They will make statements that are baseless and not proved by science.

“Those who are saying this, is Nigeria the only country where Moderna vaccine is being administered? The answer is no. They should stop this nonsense because this kind of fake news is capable of discouraging people from taking the vaccine.”

Mohammed further urged Nigerians not to be dissuaded by the rumours, disinformation, and fake news on COVID-19 and the vaccines, noting that the vaccine was not harmful but meant to save lives, and Nigerians should come out to take it when the second batch is rolled out on August 16.

“COVID 19 is real, and the Delta variant is in Nigeria because we have been witnessing an increase in cases due to the variant that we have identified in many states,” the minister explained.

“The variant is very virulent, highly transmissible, and it kills easily and faster. The only two ways for Nigerians to protect themselves is by taking the vaccine and observing the non-pharmaceutical protocols.”

He added that those travelling to and from restricted or non-restricted countries should ensure they follow the necessary protocols and appealed to the media, religious and traditional rulers to join the PSC in sensitising the public that all the vaccines are WHO-approved and safe for use.