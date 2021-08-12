African Action Congress Mourns Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi's Son, Mohammed

The African Action Congress (AAC) has extended its "heartfelt condolences" to the family of the late revolutionary and human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, on the demise of their son, Mr Mohammed Fawehinmi.

Mohammed, the first child of the late legal luminary, died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of having difficulty breathing.

He was 52.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the AAC, Femi Adeyeye, on Wednesday, described Mohammed as a "brilliant lawyer with over 20 years of experience who carried on his late father's legacy".

It also noted that Mohammed will be greatly missed.

It said, "He was the Publisher of the Nigerian Law Publications Limited as well as the Director of the Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Ltd; organisations that serve as some of the powerful repositories of law, human rights, policy and development materials in the country and by extension, Africa.

"One can also not overemphasise the efficacy of his advocacy and interventions, regardless of how knotty the issues were in our polity. He will be greatly missed.

"The AAC sympathises with the family and the very large community of oppressed masses, over this irreplaceable loss, even as the party continues to emphasise the need for the liberation of all oppressed Nigerians- the trademark of Mohammed Fawehinmi during his lifetime, just like his Father.

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Mohammed was a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers; Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.