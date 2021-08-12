BREAKING: Abducted Niger State Information Commissioner Regains Freedom

Niger State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Muhammed Idris, has been released by his abductors.

His abductors were said to have celebrated catching “a big fish” when they took away Muhammed from his residence, around 11pm on Sunday, to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers had established contact with his family, demanding N500 million in ransom for his release.

The gunmen broke into his residence, attacking his wife and baby before whisking him away.

WATCH: Abducted Niger State Commissioner Of Information and Strategy Regains Freedom After Over 3 Days In Kidnappers' Den pic.twitter.com/EksPPAKxMt — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 12, 2021

SaharaReporters learnt the commissioner was released on Thursday night.

It was however not clear if ransom was paid or how much was paid.

The Niger state government had insisted it would not pay any ransom to secure the commissioner’s release.

But meetings were held over the commissioner’s abduction on Monday to strategise on how to secure his release.

A source however told Daily Trust that following his release, Muhammed was considering resigning from Bello’s government because “he was abandoned in captivity”.

In a video, which was released shortly after Idris regained freedom, the commissioner was seen addressing some persons.

He said his abductors told him they got information that the governor was releasing money to him every week.

“Allah has promised to test us… Those guys who kidnapped me, I have forgiven them. I don’t want anybody to curse them or say anything bad against them.

“They were crying when I left them. They said they regret kidnapping me. That they were contracted to kidnap me. They (kidnappers) were from Zamfara and the person who contracted them told them that the Governor gives me over 200 million naira monthly.

“They said the person told them that if I gave them less than N200 million, they shouldn’t release me," he said.

It had been reported that Muhammed was abducted at his Baban Tunga residence in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.