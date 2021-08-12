Falana To Defend Former Mistress Of Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim In Court After Ex-lover Allegedly Threatened To Release Her Nude Photos

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has been briefed by Miss Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, the estranged mistress of Ikedi Ohakim, to defend her in an alleged case of providing false information in a petition she wrote against the former Imo state governor.

In a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Amuchienwa had accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping, and threat to life as well as accepting payment of a sum of N500 million for the purchase of land in Lagos.

She also accused the former governor and one Chinedu Okpareke of harassment and threatening to release her nude photos.

The police however claimed the allegations could not be proved and that they were aimed at blackmailing her victims-Ohakim and Okpareke.

She was then arrested on the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and detained for days over the matter. She was later taken to court and granted bail.

SaharaReporters gathered that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (Abubakar Malami) had applied to the court to take over the case which was adjourned to October 28, 2021, for commencement of trial.

When the case resumes, Falana will appear for Amuchienwa. The human rights lawyer will also take briefs in other cases between Amuchienwa and Ohakim and others.