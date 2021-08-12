Nnamdi Kanu Calls For More Prayers, Yet To See Family Members – Lawyer

The pro-Biafra agitator has been in the detention of the DSS since June, though he briefly appeared in court, blindfolded, handcuffed and chained in the legs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2021

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has appealed to the members of the group, his supporters and well-wishers to be unwavering and prayerful concerning his present predicament.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to all of them that have stood by him since his travails began towards the end of June.

These were contained in an update sent to SaharaReporters by his lead counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after a team of lawyers had visited the IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services on Thursday.

The pro-Biafra agitator has been in the detention of the DSS since June, though he briefly appeared in court, blindfolded, handcuffed and chained in the legs before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court on June 29.

Operatives of DSS did not bring Kanu to court for trial slated for July 26, and Nyako adjourned the case till October 21. 

His lawyers had prayed the court that his legal team should have access to him and that he should be transferred to a prison facility, but while the former application was granted, the latter was not.

In the routine visit by a team of lawyers on Thursday, Ejiofor disclosed that Kanu was in high spirits, although none of his family members had yet been able to visit him. 

The statement reads, “Routine visit to Our Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was just concluded now. He is still very strong in spirit, resolute and firm.

“His warm greetings and compliments go to millions of Umuchineke and followers worldwide. He is profoundly grateful for the massive show of support and solidarity, and consequently urged all and sundry to remain resolute, and prayerful particularly in this trying moment.

“Victory is sacrosanct and it cannot be too long. Your prayers are paramount now. Other highlights border on professional interaction which shall remain private. Thank you all and God bless.”

When asked whether Kanu’s family members were in attendance during the visit, Ejiofor said, “Not yet. We are on it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigeria Police Doing Hit Jobs For Gangsters— Activist, Sowore Slams Detention Of Vlogger Who Exposed Apostle Suleman's Miracle Scam
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Family Access To Film Director Arrested Over Links With Israeli Filmmakers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Stop IMN Planned Procession, IGP Orders Police Commissioners
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Don’t Forget Sowore, Jalingo, Others In Detention, ADP Tells CSOs
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Buhari To Attend UNGA In New York Amidst Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime Trying To Bring Down Sowore To Kill Sahara Reporters -Civil Society
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Visits Tinubu in London As Ex-Lagos Governor Recuperates With Use Of Walking Stick After Second Surgery
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Shuts High Commission In London Over Continuous Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Niger State Information Commissioner Regains Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Tinubu Visits Buhari Using Walking Stick After Second Surgery In One Month
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Crisis Hits South-West’s Security Outfit, Amotekun Over N29million Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Police Release YouTube User Detained For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Did Feminists Cause Unproductivity Of Your Pastors? — Feminist Group Slams Bishop Oyedepo Over Comments On Marriage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Russia Knocks US Over Planned ‘Illegal’ Extradition Of Alex Saab
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News No South-East Governor Contacted Us Since Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest In June – Says Family
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ogun Varsity Final-Year Student Commits Suicide Over 'Possible Extra Year'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria Police Doing Hit Jobs For Gangsters— Activist, Sowore Slams Detention Of Vlogger Who Exposed Apostle Suleman's Miracle Scam
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Family Access To Film Director Arrested Over Links With Israeli Filmmakers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad