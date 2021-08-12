Nnamdi Kanu Calls For More Prayers, Yet To See Family Members – Lawyer

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has appealed to the members of the group, his supporters and well-wishers to be unwavering and prayerful concerning his present predicament.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to all of them that have stood by him since his travails began towards the end of June.

These were contained in an update sent to SaharaReporters by his lead counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after a team of lawyers had visited the IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services on Thursday.

The pro-Biafra agitator has been in the detention of the DSS since June, though he briefly appeared in court, blindfolded, handcuffed and chained in the legs before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court on June 29.

Operatives of DSS did not bring Kanu to court for trial slated for July 26, and Nyako adjourned the case till October 21.

His lawyers had prayed the court that his legal team should have access to him and that he should be transferred to a prison facility, but while the former application was granted, the latter was not.

In the routine visit by a team of lawyers on Thursday, Ejiofor disclosed that Kanu was in high spirits, although none of his family members had yet been able to visit him.

The statement reads, “Routine visit to Our Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was just concluded now. He is still very strong in spirit, resolute and firm.

“His warm greetings and compliments go to millions of Umuchineke and followers worldwide. He is profoundly grateful for the massive show of support and solidarity, and consequently urged all and sundry to remain resolute, and prayerful particularly in this trying moment.

“Victory is sacrosanct and it cannot be too long. Your prayers are paramount now. Other highlights border on professional interaction which shall remain private. Thank you all and God bless.”

When asked whether Kanu’s family members were in attendance during the visit, Ejiofor said, “Not yet. We are on it.”