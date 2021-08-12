Ogun Varsity Final-Year Student Commits Suicide Over 'Possible Extra Year'

Ayomikun, who was a student of Adult Education, died after taking a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2021

A Final Year student of the Tai Solarin University of Education Ijagun, Ogun State, Oshokoya Deborah Ayomikun, who recently completed her final year exams, has allegedly committed suicide.

It was gathered that Ayomikun, who was a student of Adult Education, died after taking a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper.

Though details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, there are indications she took her own life because of a possible extra year as she was unable to pass one of her final year courses.

The institution's Students’ Union Government’s President, Rabiu Sodiq, in a statement shared online, confirmed the incident and advised students against taking their own life regardless of the situations they may find themselves in. 

He wrote, "Moments ago, we received very disheartening news about Miss Ayomikun Deborah (Graduate of Adult Education 2019/2020 set) who took her own life because of a possible extra year.

“Dear TASUEDites, when you feel like giving up, just remember the reason you held on for so long. The person who commits suicide dies once but those he or she leaves behind die a thousand times while relieving those terrible moments.

“We all need to come to the understanding that taking our own lives is not about us alone.

“Do we still need to ring the bell that some lives are attached to ours for survival and destiny fulfilment? What happens to all these people when we take our own lives?

“Suicide does not end the chances of life getting worse neither does it eliminate the possibility of it getting any better. When there is life, there is hope. Please stay strong at all times and speak to someone if the need arises.”

