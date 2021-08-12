TRIBUTE: Mohammed Was Born When Gani Fawehinmi Was In Detention In 1969 — Femi Falana

Human rights’ lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has penned a tribute for Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first child of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who died on Wednesday.

Falana, in the tribute, said Mohammed would be remembered for his commitment to the struggle for a united, just and prosperous Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported that 52-year-old Mohammed died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Falana noted that Mohammed was born in 1969 when his father, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, was held in illegal custody in Kaduna State under the state security.

He extended his condolences to the mother, siblings and entire family of the deceased.

Falana wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the untimely death of Mohammed Fawehinmi. As we mourn his passing, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his mother, siblings and the entire Fawehinmi family.

“Mohammed was born in February 1969 while his father, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN, was held in illegal custody in Kaduna under the State Security (Detention of Persons) Decree No 24 of 1967. Mohammed later trained as a lawyer and was already in legal practice when he had a lone accident in Lagos in September 2003.

“Unfortunately, the injury sustained by him in the accident confined him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Notwithstanding his physical challenge, Mohammed was ever prepared to join other patriots in confronting the forces of oppression and exploitation.

”In spite of the challenge of insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment plaguing the nation Mohammed strongly believed that a new Nigeria was possible. As a chip off the old block, Mohammed was courageous, dedicated, knowledgeable and committed to the liberation of the Nigerian people from the shackle of injustice in all its ramifications. Mohammed will be surely missed for his unwavering commitment to the struggle for a united, just and prosperous Nigeria.

”We pray that the condolences of the Nigerian people will bring comfort to the Fawehinmi family and ease the pain of the great loss.”