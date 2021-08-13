9,584 Persons Sign Online Petition To Stop ‘Ridicule’ Of Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scandal

An online petition has commenced on the web-based petition aggregator, change.org, demanding an end to the ridiculing of controversial founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The petition, which had 9,584 signatories as of press time on Friday, is titled, “I STAND WITH APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN. It Is Time For The Online Ridicule And Harassment Of Pastors To Stop!”

It partly reads, “Beloved, the church is bleeding…fathers in the faith are being insulted and called names while we fold our hands and watch...religions of the world protect their leaders but the church kill her Generals..

“In as much as we know there are wolves in sheep clothes (Matthew 10.16, Luke 10.3), there are also genuine men of God who love Jesus and are blessing lives..

“MIRACLES ARE REAL, DELIVERANCE IS REAL, FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH (MIRACLE MONEY) IS REAL!

“God told the apostle to confront the attackers of the church online..those who derive pleasure in ridiculing pastors.

“THE RESTORATION APOSTLE SULEMAN IS ON A MISSION TO RESTORE DIGNITY AND HONOR BACK TO THE FATHERS OF FAITH AND TO THE CHURCH AT LARGE

“This Is A Non Denominational, Non Partisan Movement! IF YOU ARE IN SUPPORT OF HIM AS A BELIEVER, SIGN THE UNDERLINED PETITION!

“BE AMONG THE FIRST 10,000 SIGNATORIES TO SEND THIS MESSAGE TO THE WHITE HOUSE. IT IS TIME FOR THE CHURCH TO UNITE, SIGN NOW!.”

In a video containing clips from a Holy Ghost Convention in Auchi Edo State in June 2021 and an Impact 2021 programme in Atlanta, United States, in July, Suleman had declared that angels would credit the bank accounts of some members of the congregation.

And as the video revealed, many congregants smiled their way to the pulpit to present their testimonies of instant credit alerts from angels.

“There is a miracle alert here; she just got a miracle alert of $1,000. Miracle alert!” Suleiman had screamed. “As you get it, run here. Angels will begin to put money in your accounts.”

One congregant who came out even said he received an alert of $989 and 70 cents.

“Papa, there is a miracle here,” one said. “You gave your word at about twelve minutes past eight, and it is now thirteen minutes past eight and she has been credited with several zeros.”

A Youtuber, Israel Balogun, who later exposed the money miracle 'session' was arrested by the police.

Barrister Ugbabor Ibomor, a member of the legal team of Apostle Suleman, had justified the arrest of Israel Balogun, a YouTuber who exposed a money miracle scam by Suleman.

In a recent statement, Suleman's lawyer, Ibomor explained that the YouTuber's arrest was not in connection to the money miracle scam but for defamation of character and cyberbullying against the person of Apostle Suleman.