Any Women Group Questioning Man’s Authority Is Under Demonic Influence – Bishop Oyedepo’s Wife Replies Feminists

The wife of the President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Faith Oyedepo, has joined the debate started by her husband, Bishop David Oyedepo, about feminism in the country.

In a fresh social media post, the female cleric stated that any female organization which attempted to question the position of the man in the family should be regarded as being under the influence of demons.

Oyedepo’s wife said this in a post on her verified Facebook page.

She said, “Any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of the man in the family should be regarded as being under a demonic influence.

“God expects that just as the Church is subject to Christ in everything, even so, women should be in subjection to their husbands in everything.”

Her reaction is coming a day after the feminists in the country scolded Oyedepo for saying women who were feminists should not marry because it would not work.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that the Nigeria Feminist Forum condemned Oyedepo about his comments on feminism and marriage.

The clergyman had during a sermon to his congregation, specifically warned women against joining the feminist movement as he stated that feminism would lead to frustration and devastation.

But his disposition did not sit well with members of the feminist movement who asked him to explain if feminists in Nigeria were responsible for his disengaged “unproductive pastors.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NFF, through its Communications Officer, Angela Nkwo, had said its members were not happy with Oyedepo’s view that the “Feminism movement leads to frustration and devastation.”

The statement had read, “The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) has condemned the comments credited to the celebrated cleric and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo on feminism, saying he should proffer solutions to insecurity, inflation, amongst others confronting the nation.

“Casting huge aspersions on being a woman, its definition and expectations therein when he advised women against joining the feminist movement because it leads to frustration and devastation; contrary to the claims spread by people, feminism is about demanding gender equity, justice and access to equal resources for everyone, which will benefit families, communities and the wider society as a whole.

“The cleric’s comments justified the notion that women do not lead branches of the church popularly called Winners chapel, saying it is condemnable as women form a followership of the congregation."

The group queried if feminists were the cause of his disengaged Pastors who failed to meet their assigned targets by the church even as they maintained they were males, who did not advance feminist principles.

“We need to ask the eminent cleric, did feminists and the coalition’s cause the unproductivity of his pastors, or the insecurity and high inflation that have enveloped the nation?” they queried.