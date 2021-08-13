Ex-Presidential Aide, Okupe Identifies Self As Ideal Presidential Candidate Of Former Military Tyrant, Babangida

Okupe said this on Friday morning when he appeared on a live television programme on Arise News TV.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2021

 A former presidential media aide, Dr Doyin Okupe has hinted that he is the most prepared suitable candidate in the country to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He disclosed that the former military dictator Ibrahim Babangida, in his recent interview with Arise News TV, was referring to him when submitting qualities of the next person to be the nation’s leader.

Doyin Okupe

“I believe when IBB was making that speech, he was talking about me. I haven’t spoken with him in a long time, I agree with all his points,” Okupe said.

The former dictator is blamed for the entrenched culture of corruption in the Nigerian establishment, though he claims corruption under subsequent governments is far worse than his regime’s.

“I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader, a person who travels in this country and as a friend virtually everywhere he travels,” Babangida told Arise TV in an exclusive interview days ago. “He knows at least one person that he can communicate with. A person who is very vast in economic and a good politician who should be able to talk to Nigerians.”

“I have seen one or two or three already in their 60s,” the former tyrant further said.

Okupe said the criteria laid out by Babangida fits his profile perfectly and that the ex-junta leader must have had him in mind while reeling out the qualities for the next Nigerian leader.

“I am part of the three individuals IBB was talking about. I am the most prepared person for the job,” the ex-presidential spokesman boasted.

Buttressing his point, the medical-doctor-turned-politician asserted that he is popular and has friends around the country and beyond.

“There is nowhere in the country I don’t have contact,” he said.

