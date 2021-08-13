Nigeria Police Illegally Arrest, Detain Activist For Calling Oba Of Benin ‘Yoruba Man’, Refuse To Charge Him To Court

Joker Boy had in a video asked the government not to hand over to Ewuare II stolen artefacts returned from Europe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2021

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a popular activist identified as ‘Joker Boy’ for allegedly referring to Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, as a ‘Yoruba man’.

SaharaReporters gathered that Joker Boy had in a video asked the government not to hand over to Ewuare II stolen artefacts returned from Europe.

“Na only Benin get Edo state? The Benin has been mismanaging our lives, the Benin has been cheating us, the Benin has been mismanaging our own resources, whereby they are not even from Benin. The Oba of Benin is a Yoruba man,” he had said in the video.

“They do Museum for there, Benin people said they should bring all the repatriated artefacts to Oba palace, na only them be Edo state? We are all Edo people. Oba of Benin, you are not God, Governor Obaseki, build that artefacts museum for the central of Benin, not at any palace.”

A source told SaharaReporters that the activist was arrested on August 5 at his house in Uromi over the video.

“He was arrested at night in his home at Uromi by police officers from Benin. He has been in detention since 5th August 2021; they failed to charge him to court. He is currently under detention at the Edo state CID headquarters,” the source said.

SaharaReporters had reported that the German government said it would return the 1,130 looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria in 2022.

Several museums in the UK have also announced that they would return looted artefacts to Nigeria.

But Ewuare II and Governor Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over who will house the artefacts.

Obaseki had said “a transformational museum is to be built in Benin City, to house the artefacts upon their return, as part of a new cultural district in the city”.

But the Oba of Benin countered his statement, saying the stolen bronzes are not the property of the Edo state government but that of the Benin Kingdom and maintained that the “only legitimate destination for the artefacts” is the Benin royal museum which will be sited within the Oba of Benin’s palace.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo Over Blog Post Accusing Pastor Of Adultery
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, Fondling Female Ondo University Student
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police IGP Orders Immediate Removal Of Roadblocks By Revenue Agents, Transport Unions, Others
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Police: Lamido To Be Charged To Court For Alleged Breach Of Public Peace
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Three Arrested In Edo State Over Kidnapping Of Lagos Pupils
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Aisha Buhari Did Not See The President During Her London Visit, Source Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News IPOB Women in US Plan Fundraiser To Support Kanu, Block Delivery Of More Fighter Aircraft To Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Allegations Of Killing Colonel Sakaba By His Widow, Withholding Deceased’s Entitlements
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Leaves UK For Nigeria After Visiting Ailing Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Corruption Law Firm Petitions Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Central Bank, Others Over Barimike Ponzi Scheme Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians Of Millions of Naira
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Presidential Aide, Okupe Identifies Self As Ideal Presidential Candidate Of Former Military Tyrant, Babangida
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Education Suspended Junior Secondary School Pupil Sues Ekiti Government, Others, Demands N15Million In Damages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’re Coming After You To Reclaim Our Lands, Communities – Coalition Of 400 Northern Groups Threatens Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics BUSTED: Buhari Regime Votes N15billion For Police Special Operations In The North, Excludes Southern Region
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Oyo Governor, Makinde's Appointee Illegally Sold Off 22 Buses Bought By Ajimobi Government – Workers’ Petition Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics What I Read Daily On Nigeria Makes Me Feel Depressed—88-Year-Old Former Commonwealth Secretary-General
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Cameroon Outrage As Cameroon Illegally Arrests United States Leading Software Developer, Rebecca Enochong
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Peoples Democratic Party Must Present Northern Candidate To Succeed Buhari In 2023—Party Chieftain, Dokpesi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad