Police Arrest Edo Kidnap Kingpin After Three-hour Gun Battle

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Glory Ikponmwosa aka Shina Rambo, who is allegedly notorious for land grabbing, kidnapping among other crimes in the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suspect allegedly engaged the officers in a three-hour gun battle before he was eventually subdued by the officers.

The suspect

Ikponmwosa was also said to have challenged the state government for signing the Edo State Private Property Protection law 2021, which abolished Okahele, a violent group he created.

He was also alleged to be involved in serial assassinations, sponsorship of violence in communities, kidnapping, stockpiling of arms among others.

A source said, ”One Glory Ikponmwosa a.k.a Shina Rambo was arrested around 2am on Thursday by a combined team of police officers from the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja. Before his eventual arrest, he had engaged the police in a serious gun duel that lasted for over three hours.

“Items recovered from the suspect include ammunition, bullets and cartridges. Reliable information reveals that he was arrested for alleged serial assassinations, sponsorship of violence in communities, kidnapping, stockpiling of arms (including sophisticated weapons like Ak-47) etc.

“The said Glory Ikponmwosa was also the head of the association of Okahele in Edo state, a violent group he created after the abolition of community development association in Edo State. Of recent, the said Glory Ikponmwosa has also led and sponsored a futile protest to the Palace of the revered Oba of Benin, against the Edo state government for signing into law the Edo State Private Property Protection law 2021, which abolished the group known as Okahele.

“Several petitions are bothering on criminality spread across various police divisions in Edo state against him but he has always evaded arrest. The numerous victims of his reign of terror are crying to the Inspector-General of Police for justice as the said suspect has boasted openly that he has some policemen in his payroll.”