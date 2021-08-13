What I Read Daily On Nigeria Makes Me Feel Depressed—88-Year-Old Former Commonwealth Secretary-General

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has called for the immediate restructuring of the country, to bring an end to secessionist agitations.

The former diplomat, who expressed concern at the level of insecurity in the country, said it has been difficult for him to sleep with two eyes closed.

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku

He said he feels depressed over the incessant killings, kidnappings and destruction of means of human survival across the country.

Anyaoku, therefore, called on the government at all levels to deploy more security architecture to check the incessant destruction, kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians on a daily basis across the country.

‌

He spoke on Thursday at the 10th edition of Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance, held at Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State capital.

According to the elder statesman, restructuring of the country remains the only solution to peace and unity and subsequent end to agitations for Biafra and Oduduwa nations.

He said, “Since I returned to Nigeria in 2002, I have been advocating for restructuring of the country, which I know remains the only tool to control the multi-ethnic groups in the country.

“What I read on our national dailies every day about the present security situation in Nigeria makes me, at my age of 88 years, feel depressed. Even at night, I don’t sleep with my two eyes closed any longer.”