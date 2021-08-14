All Is Well Between Buhari And Me – Tinubu Reacts To London Visit

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, has stated that the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to his house in London, the United Kingdom, has proven that all is well between the two of them.

Tinubu in a statement on Friday through his media office said the visit on Thursday cleared all “the erroneous commentaries peddled” by his critics.

The statement by Tinubu’s Media Office described the visit as “a friendly and welcome one.”

“Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics,” the office said.

Tinubu hailed Buhari for the time and wished him “the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that Buhari visited Tinubu in London, the United Kingdom, where the APC chief was relaxing after undergoing a second surgery in one month.

Tinubu was seen with a walking stick during Buhari’s visit, confirming SaharaReporters’ story that he underwent a second surgery in the United States.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that Tinubu underwent a knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US.

The APC chieftain, it had been learnt, left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.

On Thursday, Tinubu received Buhari leaning on a walking stick.

“You see he couldn’t hide that he had difficulty walking after undergoing his second surgery. He went to UK on crutches but took a walking stick to see Buhari,” a source had revealed.

SaharaReporters had also reported that sources close to Tinubu said he wanted the surgery in Paris, France but changed his plan over rumours of his death.

“Tinubu had his second surgery at John Hopkins University in Maryland recently. He was accompanied by a popular Nigerian doctor in Chicago. He had wanted the surgery in Paris but when rumour was rife about his death, he hurriedly left for Nigeria and went to John Hopkins,” one of the sources had said.

"He left the US for the UK on crutches," another source revealed.

SaharaReporters had on July 31 reported that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery about two weeks earlier and could be billed for another one.

The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a while, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

“Tinubu is hospitalised in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons.

“He had a surgery last week,” an authoritative source had disclosed.

In January 2021, Tinubu was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France.