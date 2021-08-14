Another Chibok Schoolgirl Returns Home, Surrenders To Nigerian Army

Hassana was among the over 200 abducted by Boko Haram insurgents seven years ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has received another Chibok schoolgirl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

The young woman, Hassana Adamu and her two children, were handed over to Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.

Chibok girls in captivity

Zulum received the young girl at Gwoza from where he moved to Bama, undertaking humanitarian activities. He had just returned from northern Borno where he spent five days on humanitarian interventions.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram fighters invaded the Borno school and whisked away no fewer than 270 students.

It can be recalled that another victim, Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.

SaharaReporters had reported that Ruth, alongside her husband, a Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorist, surrendered themselves to the Nigerian troop at a location in Bama.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement, had said the governor received the Chibok schoolgirl at the Government House on Saturday in the presence of overwhelmed parents who reunited with her.

"I am extremely excited both as Borno’s Governor and father of all sons and daughters of the state, and also as a father to daughters. I know the feeling of families of those still under captivity but we have to remain hopeful especially with today’s development,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The Chairman of the Chibok Girls Movement, an association of all affected parents, Yakubu Keki, had expressed joy over the return of Ruth.

