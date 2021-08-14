Gunshots At Osun APC Meeting As Hoodlums Loyal To Governor, Minister Clash

There was pandemonium at the Osun State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, on Saturday, as party members and hoodlums loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, clashed at a meeting.

The meeting was the sitting of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee in Osogbo, the state capital.

Gunshots were heard leading to tension after members stormed the venue to submit petitions on Saturday morning.

According to reports, supporters of the governor and the minister clashed during the exercise, leaving one member, identified as Muyideen Ajetunmobi, with head injuries.

However, heavily armed security operatives were forced to intervene as they rescued some members of the Appeal Committee from the building.

The Nation reports that some of the committee members were still held up in the office.