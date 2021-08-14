Gunshots At Osun APC Meeting As Hoodlums Loyal To Governor, Minister Clash

The meeting was the sitting of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee in Osogbo, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

There was pandemonium at the Osun State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, on Saturday, as party members and hoodlums loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, clashed at a meeting.

The meeting was the sitting of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee in Osogbo, the state capital.

Gunshots were heard leading to tension after members stormed the venue to submit petitions on Saturday morning.

According to reports, supporters of the governor and the minister clashed during the exercise, leaving one member, identified as Muyideen Ajetunmobi, with head injuries.

However, heavily armed security operatives were forced to intervene as they rescued some members of the Appeal Committee from the building.

The Nation reports that some of the committee members were still held up in the office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Travels To London Amid Reports Of Ill-health
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics Ondo 2020: I Won't Say Anything On Akeredolu Yet, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics I Sacrificed My Parents For Biafra, I Will Sacrifice Everything – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Ondo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH REVEALED: How National Youth Service Doctors Attended To Late Northern Statesman, Ahmed Joda Due To Resident Doctors’ Strike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: From Civilization To Barbarism, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News High-Profile Nigerians Get Invites For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding At Emir Of Bichi's Palace
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Another Chibok Schoolgirl Returns Home, Surrenders To Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerians In UAE Lament Inability To Renew Labour Visa, Demand Government's Intervention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Filmmakers React As Netflix Offers $90,000 For Nollywood, $500million For Asian, European Films
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Man Petitions Ogun Judicial Panel After Policemen Beat Him With Iron Rods, Sledge Hammers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Travels To London Amid Reports Of Ill-health
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram It’s Difficult To Reintegrate Boko Haram Who Killed In My Community For 12 Years — Shehu Of Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency North-East Kids Can Mistake Grenades For Toys – UNICEF Reacts To Deaths Of Borno Children
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Bandits Kill Eight Farmers In Fresh Attacks On Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad