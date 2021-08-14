Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Ngige Drags Striking Doctors To Court

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

The Federal Government has dragged the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria over the ongoing industrial strike action.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday in a letter addressed to NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The minister had given the NARD leadership till the end of work on August 11 to convene a virtual meeting of its National Executive Committee to brief its members on the efforts of government with a view to calling off its strike.

“Whereas trade dispute has arisen and now exists between NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health/Federal Government and whereas efforts to promote settlement through conciliation were ongoing but had now failed.

“Considering the facts that members of NARD who are classified as essential services workers/employees had embarked on strike on August 2, over the issues under conciliation.

“Contrary to the provisions of Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act CAP T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, after attending a Conciliation and Agreement Review meeting on July 22.

“Further considering that the Federal Ministry of Health claims to have and produced evidence to have met most of their demands based on the various Memorandum of Action reached during past conciliations, especially that of July 22.

“Now therefore, I, Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 17 of the Trades Disputes Act , CAP T8 laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

“‘I, hereby refer the matter for consideration, and the issues in dispute to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for adjudication,” he said.

 

