Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Suspends Monday's Sit-at-home Order In South-East

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended the Monday sit-at-home order it gave earlier.

The secessionist group had announced a total lockdown of social and economic activities every Monday starting from August 9 in the South-East region of the country.

According to the group, the sit-at-home protest had been planned to be observed weekly to demand the freedom of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services for over a month.

However, an IPOB’s executive, Chika Edoziem, has announced the suspension of the action.

Edoziem said the sit-at-home would be declared whenever Kanu would be making appearance in court and not every Monday as earlier directed.

Speaking on the Radio Biafra programme on Friday, Edoziem said: “I wish to announce this very evening, that as directed by the highest command of this noble movement, our Monday Ghost Town or sit-at-home in Biafra land, stands suspended for now.

”The weekly sit-at-home stands suspended, which means in the coming Monday, there will be no Ghost Town in Biafraland.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date when our leader, Onye Ndu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court.”

Saharareporters, New York

