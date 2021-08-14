Plateau Boils As Gunmen Kill Many Travellers In Jos

15 corpses had been deposited at a morgue in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

Some travellers, on Saturday, have been attacked and killed by gunmen in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The sojourners were reportedly passing through Jos when they ran into gunmen who opened fire on them.

Illustration

It was learnt that the whereabouts of some of the victims were unknown as of the time of filing this report while at least 15 corpses had been deposited at a morgue in the state.

Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers, who escaped the attack, said they were in a group of five 18 seater buses, returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

He said the event was held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, mosque, in Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, said, “Yes, there was unrest at Rukuba Road of Jos North LGA. Security personnel have been deployed to the area and have taken charge.

“At the moment the area is calm and residents are going about their lawful businesses. Details about what happened will be communicated shortly.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Working As Delivery Driver Shot Dead In US, Family Seeks Justice
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Five Dead As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Prefer To Die Than Pay Ransom; Bandits Shed Tears As They Freed Me – Niger Commissioner
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policeman Kills NSCDC Officer In Abuja In The Presence Of His Wife, Children
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Edo Kidnap Kingpin After Three-hour Gun Battle
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Shuts High Commission In London Over Continuous Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Working As Delivery Driver Shot Dead In US, Family Seeks Justice
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Travels To London Amid Reports Of Ill-health
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Analysis Of The Law And Politics Of Abba Kyari’s Extradition, By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram It’s Difficult To Reintegrate Boko Haram Who Killed In My Community For 12 Years — Shehu Of Borno
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Filmmakers React As Netflix Offers $90,000 For Nollywood, $500million For Asian, European Films
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News High-Profile Nigerians Get Invites For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding At Emir Of Bichi's Palace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Dead As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Muhammadu Buhari Doesn’t Bear His Father's Real Name — US Professor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu, Aides Angry With Buhari, Presidency For Releasing Pictures Showing Ex-Lagos Governor With Walking Stick
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Miracle Money: A Person Without Character Cannot Be Defamed — YouTuber's Lawyer Replies Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Banker Sues UK Over Humiliating Treatment At Manchester Airport, Deportation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Suspends Monday's Sit-at-home Order In South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad