Plateau Boils As Gunmen Kill Many Travellers In Jos

Some travellers, on Saturday, have been attacked and killed by gunmen in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The sojourners were reportedly passing through Jos when they ran into gunmen who opened fire on them.

It was learnt that the whereabouts of some of the victims were unknown as of the time of filing this report while at least 15 corpses had been deposited at a morgue in the state.

Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers, who escaped the attack, said they were in a group of five 18 seater buses, returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

He said the event was held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, mosque, in Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, said, “Yes, there was unrest at Rukuba Road of Jos North LGA. Security personnel have been deployed to the area and have taken charge.

“At the moment the area is calm and residents are going about their lawful businesses. Details about what happened will be communicated shortly.”