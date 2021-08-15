India Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Nigerian For N28million Fraud

A Nigerian man, Essis Esmiel Octave, has been arrested in New Delhi, India, for involving in a fraud worth over Rs 52 lakh (N28.8 million).

Octave was said to have been part of a group that pretended to be a Nigeria-based company offering to pay $200 (N82,300) for 10ml of Urazi Herbal Oil, citing its medicinal properties.

The 'company' told the trader who was based in Odhav, Ahmedabad, that it was difficult to get the oil, and if he could source it from India, they would pay him handsomely.

However, he was told that he would have to get the oil checked for quality. The money would be paid only if it matched the required standard.

“It was a con from the start, with buyers and inspectors from the same gang. The trader got lured by the astronomical amount offered for 500 litres of the oil and kept paying till he had lost Rs 52 lakh,” the Times of India quoted a cybercell official as saying.

Based on a complaint for cheating and breach of trust, a team reached Delhi and nabbed Octave, 23, a Nigerian national.

The investigators have also traced the bank accounts and phone numbers used by the accused.

Cyber cell officials warned traders of this modus operandi where they are approached from an international number and offered a good sum if they can procure oil ‘available only in India.’ “Don’t transact over any such offers or share account details,” an investigator said.