Nigeria's Capital City Public Complaints Commissioner Lambasts Minister, Others Over Demolition of Houses In Abuja

by SAharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2021

The Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC), representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezikel Musa Dalhatu, has criticised the action of the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello over the demolition of houses, including churches and a clinic in Abuja. 

The demolition was carried out at Iddo-Sabo along Airport road, Abuja.

He said it was wrong for the ministerial task force team of the Development Control unit of the FCDA to demolish people's houses without prior notice.

The ministerial task force team led by Ikharo Attach, a few weeks ago alongside armed policemen and operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) pulled down houses, including churches and a clinic.

The exercise rendered residents, including students of the University of Abuja homeless.

Dalhatu, while speaking with journalists during on-the-spot assessment of the affected buildings at the weekend in Abuja, condemned the action of the task force, which pulled down people's houses without giving them prior and adequate notice.

He said as PCC Commissioner, his major role is to ensure that justice prevails and that people's rights are not trampled upon. 

He, however, added that he was happy that no death or injury was recorded during the demolition exercise.

He said, "Probably the FCT minister himself was not properly briefed as I reposed some level of confidence on him; as the minister, I know will not allow himself to inflict such pains on his own citizens (sic)," he said.

He advised the FCT administration to regulate the activities of the taskforce team or any agency that seems to rubbish the developmental strides of the FCT.

The village chief of Iddo-Sabo, who also spoke with newsmen, said he was working on his farm when he received a message that a task force team was demolishing some houses in the community.

He said they were not served with any notice before the exercise was carried out. 

He lamented the loss suffered by the residents to the demolition. 

According to him, he was rebuffed by the Chairman of the task force when he approached him to plead that they should allow residents to remove their belongings.

"And it is on this premise that I want to appeal to the FCT minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, to halt the demolition and allow we the natives and other residents to live peacefully with each other as we have no other place to go," the chief added.

