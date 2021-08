Police Arrest 20, Rescue More Victims After Killing Of 22 Travellers In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 20 suspects in connection with a recent deadly attack on travellers in Jos, the state capital.

On Saturday, several travellers were attacked and killed by gunmen in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The travellers were reportedly passing through Jos when they ran into gunmen who opened fire on them.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, the police have arrested 20 suspects while about 33 victims have been rescued.

Mba also stated that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out on-the-spot assessment.

This, he said, is to ensure an enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area of the state.

The statement read partly, “The Police Intervention Team is led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone. The team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units - the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB). The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

“The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working with the military, other security forces and the State Government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP noted that twenty (20) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack while thirty-three (33) victims have been rescued.

“The IGP enjoined citizens in the affected area(s) to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack.”