Stray Bullet From Security Operative Hits Wedding Guest In Akwa Ibom, 15-year-old Victim Fighting For Life

The incident occurred at Nsukara community, near the University of Uyo main campus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2021

A 15-year-old girl, Veronica Kufre, has been hospitalised after she was hit by a stray bullet during a wedding ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

 

She is currently admitted at the intensive care unit of the Life Care Clinic, Udosen Uko Street, Uyo after three hospitals were said to have declined to admit her.

The incident occurred at Nsukara community, near the University of Uyo main campus during the rush for drinks and food at the ceremony, The Punch reports. 

 

A source at the wedding said the security officials, one of whom allegedly fired the stray bullet, were at the ceremony to ensure peace and security.

 

The source said trouble started when “the two security officers had joined other guests to help themselves with food but unfortunately, the firearm was still in his hands when the sudden discharge occurred and sent the couples and other guests scampering for safety.

 

“But one of them was quick to re-direct the nozzle of the gun to the ground and pump the rest of the bullets in, however, the fragments had already hit the victim, who was close to the security official.”

 

The source added, “At first, we thought it was the usual gunshots that security officials would fire during burial, wedding and other ceremonies to keep the place lively, but when the young girl collapsed on the ground with blood spill, we discovered the devil was at work to kill our joy.”

 

The Commander of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abidemi Majekondunmi, confirmed the incident.

 

He said, "We received information about the incident, we immediately activated the system structures to verify what happened. Most importantly, the victim is in a very stable condition.

 

“Meanwhile, an in-depth investigation is on course."

SaharaReporters, New York

