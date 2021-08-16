‘You Failed As Politician, Failed As Preacher’— Prophet Iginla Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Attack On Late TB Joshua

Joshua, who was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), died on June 6.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

Prophet Joshua Iginla, General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, has lambasted Rev. Chris Okotie for criticising the late Prophet TB Joshua.

 

Okotie, who is the senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, had described TB Joshua as a deceptive magician in a recent video.

 

Reacting, Iginla, on Sunday, described Okotie as a ‘disgrace to Christianity’.

 

During a sermon at his church, the cleric said Okotie is suffering from a ‘mental problem’ and needs psychiatric attention.

 

“Pastor Chris Okotie is a disgrace to the body of Christ.

 

“How do you talk about the dead in this manner? How? Don’t you know that those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones at others who live in Glass houses?

 

“You did politics, you failed! Ministry? You failed!” Iginla said.

 

He further stated that even if Okotie lives for 1,000 years, he cannot achieve the exploits of the late TB Joshua.

Saharareporters, New York

