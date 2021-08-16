After A Long Wait, Buhari Signs Controversial Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law

The Petroleum Industry Act provides a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

The President assented to the bill on Monday as disclosed in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman. 

Adeshina said the President is working from home in five days’ self-isolation as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on August 13. 

”The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled,” the statement said.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did the same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since the early 2000s.

Some activists from civil society organisations have condemned the bill for failing to address critical issues in the oil and gas sector, especially as they concern oil-rich communities. They insist that it failed to address community, economic and environmental concerns.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption BUSTED: How Office Of Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, Others Were Indicted For Stealing, Looting Items Meant for Flood Victims
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari And Former Military Tyrant, Ibrahim Babangida Have Mutual Interests—Presidential Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We're Different From IPOB, Have No Military Wing, Buhari Government Can’t Outlaw Us—Yoruba Secessionist Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We May Return Sit-at-home Order To South-East States – IPOB Reacts To Monday’s Compliance Despite Suspension
0 Comments
29 Seconds Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Lawmaker, Adedayo Omolafe 'Expensive' Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Teenager Sues Lawmaker For N100million Damages After Illegal Detention Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Whitewashing Is A Waste; History Has Already Judged Babangida, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos Police Commissioner Shielding Killers Of Usifo Ataga – Family Alleges, Hires Ozekhome As Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Politics We May Return Sit-at-home Order To South-East States – IPOB Reacts To Monday’s Compliance Despite Suspension
0 Comments
30 Seconds Ago
Police Nigerian Court Awards N4million Compensation To Businessman Detained, Tortured After Catching Policeman Sleeping With His Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Oil Workers In Imo, Kill Four
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Taliban Frees Thousands Of Al Qaeda, Islamic State Terrorists, Others From Afghanistan Jail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption BUSTED: How Office Of Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, Others Were Indicted For Stealing, Looting Items Meant for Flood Victims
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Youths Protest In Buhari's Home State, Block Highways Over Insecurity, Attacks By Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News ‘You Failed As Politician, Failed As Preacher’— Prophet Iginla Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Attack On Late TB Joshua
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari And Former Military Tyrant, Ibrahim Babangida Have Mutual Interests—Presidential Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad