Anambra Commissioner Escapes Death As Lawless Nigerian Navy Personnel Shoot At Vehicle

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

The Anambra State Commissioner for Lands, Bonaventure Enemali, has escaped death after his vehicle was shot at by lawless personnel of the Nigerian Navy. 

The attack happened on Sunday at Awkuzu Junction along the Awka-Onitsha Expressway. 

It was gathered that the commissioner’s vehicle was stopped at the checkpoint by one of the Nigerian Navy personnel, who later allowed him to move on, but as he drove off; his vehicle was shot at by another personnel. 

“As I speak, I’m still trying to piece together the details of what happened. It happened just this afternoon,” Enemali said. 

A message on social media also stated that, “The Anambra State Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali, narrowly escaped been (sic) murdered in cold blood this afternoon. You can see how one of the Nigerian Navy men at Awukuzu junction targeted and shoot at the honourable commissioner’s car from the rear glass.” 

“My questions are; what are navy men doing at the junction? Why should they shoot innocent citizens at sight?” a commentator queried. 

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said he was not aware of the attack, but Enemali who spoke to Daily Post, confirmed the attack, saying it was still like a dream to him. 

Lt Ajikobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Navy outstation in Anambra, he said he would get back with details.

As at the time of filing this report, Ajikobi was yet to get back with details of what happened.

Saharareporters, New York

