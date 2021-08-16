BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Meets Younger Brother, Says Biafra Must Be Reality

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu told Vanguard he met with the IPOB Leader on Monday at the Department of State Services DSS headquarters, Abuja where he was detained.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

The Department of State Services has allowed the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to have an audience with his family member.

Nnamdi Kanu

Prince said the IPOB Leader “is in high spirits and now more determined than ever in getting Biafra.”

He said that Kanu had been praying fervently for all Biafrans and sent his greetings and warm felicitations to all Biafrans for their firm support towards him.

Kanu’s younger brother also said that his brother urged all Biafrans to keep the Biafran spirit alive, expressing optimism that the Biafra Republic will soon be restored irrespective of the antics of the 'enemies'.

“He’s in high spirits and appreciates all the support from all Biafrans home and abroad,” he said.

Prince appealed to the Nigerian authorities to grant his brother access to his personal physicians.

He further called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to free his brother so he could reunite with the family.

