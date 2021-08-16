How We Emptied Bank Accounts Of Many Nigerians – 46-year-old Suspect

Yahaya, among 39 suspects, was paraded for various crimes at defunct headquarters of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja by the Nigerian police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

A 46-year-old suspect, Zakarriyah Yahaya, also known as ”His Excellency”, on Monday revealed how and his gang emptied the bank accounts of many Nigerians using lost or stolen SIM cards

Yahaya, among 39 suspects, was paraded for various crimes at defunct headquarters of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja by the Nigerian police.

He explained that bank accounts of many Nigerians receiving alerts were easy to access by using their account and phone numbers.

The suspects were arrested across the country by Force Investigation Bureau of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Tunji Disu, who took over recently from the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect said, “My name is Zakarriyah Yahaya; I was born and brought up in Jos. I was arrested last month in Mabushi here in Abuja. I used to reset any SIMs that receive bank alert. I will reset it and steal all the money inside the bank account.

”I do reset it with victim’s bank account number through bank code from the first to the last number. Any bank that we get, we first use it to buy recharge card. From there, they will send us the alert. From the alert, we will now get the account number.”

He disclosed that they started the job in the last two years and no fewer than eleven members of the gang worked with him. He added they operated in three main cities: Kano, Plateau and Abuja.

He said he could not recall the exact numbers of bank accounts they’d stolen from but they had once removed N800,000 from one of the accounts.

In a release, the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, stated that the police recovered two RPG launchers, 13 AK-47 rifles, four locally made pistols, 58 wraps of dynamite, 769 AK-47 live ammunition, 14 AK-47 magazines, 30 live cartridges among others from the 39 suspects.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has reassured citizens that the Force remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal acts are brought to book and justice served to their victims.

“He enjoined members of the public to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious act to the Police. He further advised that citizens should exercise necessary caution in the use of their mobile phones, especially those with SIM cards linked to their bank accounts. All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations,” Mba said.

 

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex-for-grades: I Have Seen "Floating Threats" Since Undercover Investigation, Says BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Abuja, Police Charge Victims of ‘One Chance’ Robberies N20,000 To Launch Investigation Into Crime
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME How El-Rufai Emboldened Kidnappers, Frustrated Plans To Rescue Our Children -Parents Of Abducted Schoolgirls Lament
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery Update: Nigerian Police Keep Mum On Suspects, Loot
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Students, Staff of Engravers College Regain Freedom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Detains Enugu Governor’s Aide Since July Over IPOB Membership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Pardons New Batch Of Over 200 Boko Haram Fighters, Families
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Meets Younger Brother, Says Biafra Must Be Reality
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International US Asks Afghan Citizens To Relocate To America Following Taliban Takeover
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Fixes Date To Hear Nigerian Government’s Suit Against Striking Doctors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Miracle Money: The Apostle Suleman’s Debacle By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023: Power For Power! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We're Different From IPOB, Have No Military Wing, Buhari Government Can’t Outlaw Us—Yoruba Secessionist Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Court Awards N4million Compensation To Businessman Detained, Tortured After Catching Policeman Sleeping With His Wife
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Lessons From Afghanistan: The Imperative For A United Spirit Against Insurgency By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad