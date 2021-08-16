Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Aircraft To Stop Plateau Crisis, 33 Suspects Arrested

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of an additional operational asset including a police surveillance helicopter, two units of Police Mobile Force and two cells of Counter Terrorism Unit to Plateau State.

The development comes after an attack by gunmen on travellers in the Jos-North Local Government Area of the state.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba

The sojourners were reportedly passing through Jos when they ran into gunmen who opened fire on them.

The IGP deployed the operational asset to restore order in the area while additional thirteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the travellers.

A statement issued by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, noted that the surveillance helicopter will carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

It reads, “As part of ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August 2021, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two units of Police Mobile Force and two cells of Counter Terrorism Unit to Plateau State.

“The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

“The IGP noted that thirteen additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to thirty-three. He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, is already on ground in Plateau, coordinating the police investigative, operational and peace-building response.”