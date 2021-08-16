Sleep In Military Barracks, Palaces Instead Of Going On Night Journeys — National Youth Service Tells Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised corps members against embarking on night journeys as this may endanger their lives.

The NYSC DG, in a statement issued by the scheme's spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, said corps members should rather approach military barracks and traditional rulers’ palaces whenever their journey extended beyond 6pm.

File photo

He warned the Corps Members to be security conscious and avoid indulging in acts that can endanger their lives.

“Corps members have been advised to approach military barracks. Corps lodges, NYSC state secretariats and palaces to pass the night whenever their journey is going beyond six in te evening,” the statement reads.

The DG said, “All of you must be conscious of your security and you must not put yourselves in harm's way. You must not travel at night and for those of you going on relocation, you must adhere to this instruction.

“Go to the designated motor parks and under no condition must you board vehicles by the roadside.

“Your parents have invested so much in you and they want a return on their investment. The Federal Government cares for you, NYSC loves you and we don't want anything untoward to happen to you.”

The Director-General also urged them to sensitise Nigerians to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19 as they are deployed to their places of primary assignment.

He advised that they present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, adding that there is nothing harmful with the vaccine.

“For you to be protected, please get yourselves vaccinated and in all the communities you will be deployed, sensitise the members that there is nothing harmful when one is vaccinated.

“Protect yourselves so that you can protect others. Don't let down your guards. You must adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19", he said.

He reiterated the proper use of face masks, washing of hands, application of hand sanitiser and social distancing.