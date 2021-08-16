US Asks Afghan Citizens To Relocate To America Following Taliban Takeover

The United States Government has stated that following Taliban’s capture of Afghanistan, Afghan citizens who are seeking to leave their homeland may be received as refugees in the US.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.

She assured that the U.S. government was ready to host any Afghan national who wants to resettle at the moment.

“All Afghan nationals and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so safely. The US promises to be generous in resettling Afghans in our country. I am heartened by the pledges we’ve seen from other nations to do the same. We all need to do more,” she tweeted.

The recent unsavoury situation in Afghanistan followed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

From city to city, the Taliban kept advancing till the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, was said to have fled to another country.

On his part, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mohammed Haneef Atmar, condemned what was playing out in his country.

“Greetings and best wishes to all dear friends and compatriots. After yesterday’s cowardly attacks on my colleagues and my residence, which I strongly condemn, we arrived safely with a number of respected colleagues. I will soon share my views on the current situation in the country with my dear compatriots,” he tweeted on Monday.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that thousands of inmates, including members of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, were released from a prison on the outskirts of Kabul as the Taliban called for a "peaceful transition" of power.

The Afghan government troops had surrendered the Bagram airbase housing Pul-e-Charki prison, which has around 5,000 prisoners to the Taliban on Sunday.

Footage published by an Afghan news agency, which supports the Taliban, appears to show militants letting the inmates out.

Local residents say they have also heard gunfire coming from the facility, the BBC reported.

The Taliban arrived on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, several days after capturing other major cities in the country.

The Taliban militants, who have now taken over the government, also declared the war over a day after seizing the capital, while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamists entered Kabul virtually unopposed.