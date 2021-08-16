Youths Protest In Buhari's Home State, Block Highways Over Insecurity, Attacks By Gunmen

It was learnt that the protest started on Monday morning and also had in attendance internally displaced persons (IDPs).

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

Some youths in Yantumaki village have reportedly blocked some roads to protest against the incessant killings and attacks by gunmen in Kastina State.

 

It was learnt that the protest started on Monday morning and also had in attendance internally displaced persons (IDPs). 

File photo

The protesters noted that the influx of IDPs was attracting attacks by bandits to the town, Primium Times reports.

 

“We (Yantumaki) have over 20,000 displaced persons from communities in the three local government areas who have taken shelter in the town. They joined the protest to send a message across to the government.

 

“We are not even safe and the presence of these (IDPs) can make things worse for us. You know they (bandits) killed our district head last year and have been attacking the town at will," a resident said. 

 

The youths who promised not to destroy any property continued with their protest even after attempts by soldiers stop the protest.

 

A traveller noted that the protest stopped him from continuing his journey, as the roadblock affected motorists going to Dutsin Ma, Katsina, Kurfi, Safana and Batsari from Yantumaki. 

 

People going to Kankara–Malumfashi–Funtua and those heading to Shema–Yankara up to Zamfara State were also affected. 

 

“Irate youths in Yantumaki blocked the Kankara- Dutsinma federal highway to protest against insecurity.

 

“We tried to go back and found the next village had also blocked the road. We cannot proceed and we cannot go back. Military personnel and police are there but could not do anything. Commuters are stranded,” a motorist said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Court Awards N4million Compensation To Businessman Detained, Tortured After Catching Policeman Sleeping With His Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We May Return Sit-at-home Order To South-East States – IPOB Reacts To Monday’s Compliance Despite Suspension
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Sleep In Military Barracks, Palaces Instead Of Going On Night Journeys — National Youth Service Tells Corps Members
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics Be A Man, Sit On Yar’Adua’s Chair – Billionaire, Otedola Says He Encouraged Goodluck Jonathan To Assume Power In 2010
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Aircraft To Stop Plateau Crisis, 33 Suspects Arrested
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Court Awards N4million Compensation To Businessman Detained, Tortured After Catching Policeman Sleeping With His Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We May Return Sit-at-home Order To South-East States – IPOB Reacts To Monday’s Compliance Despite Suspension
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Be A Man, Sit On Yar’Adua’s Chair – Billionaire, Otedola Says He Encouraged Goodluck Jonathan To Assume Power In 2010
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Sleep In Military Barracks, Palaces Instead Of Going On Night Journeys — National Youth Service Tells Corps Members
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Anambra Commissioner Escapes Death As Lawless Nigerian Navy Personnel Shoot At Vehicle
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
News Lagos Police Commissioner Shielding Killers Of Usifo Ataga – Family Alleges, Hires Ozekhome As Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Aircraft To Stop Plateau Crisis, 33 Suspects Arrested
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News ‘You Failed As Politician, Failed As Preacher’— Prophet Iginla Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Attack On Late TB Joshua
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We're Different From IPOB, Have No Military Wing, Buhari Government Can’t Outlaw Us—Yoruba Secessionist Group
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari And Former Military Tyrant, Ibrahim Babangida Have Mutual Interests—Presidential Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad