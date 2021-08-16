Youths Protest In Buhari's Home State, Block Highways Over Insecurity, Attacks By Gunmen

Some youths in Yantumaki village have reportedly blocked some roads to protest against the incessant killings and attacks by gunmen in Kastina State.

It was learnt that the protest started on Monday morning and also had in attendance internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The protesters noted that the influx of IDPs was attracting attacks by bandits to the town, Primium Times reports.

“We (Yantumaki) have over 20,000 displaced persons from communities in the three local government areas who have taken shelter in the town. They joined the protest to send a message across to the government.

“We are not even safe and the presence of these (IDPs) can make things worse for us. You know they (bandits) killed our district head last year and have been attacking the town at will," a resident said.

The youths who promised not to destroy any property continued with their protest even after attempts by soldiers stop the protest.

A traveller noted that the protest stopped him from continuing his journey, as the roadblock affected motorists going to Dutsin Ma, Katsina, Kurfi, Safana and Batsari from Yantumaki.

People going to Kankara–Malumfashi–Funtua and those heading to Shema–Yankara up to Zamfara State were also affected.

“Irate youths in Yantumaki blocked the Kankara- Dutsinma federal highway to protest against insecurity.

“We tried to go back and found the next village had also blocked the road. We cannot proceed and we cannot go back. Military personnel and police are there but could not do anything. Commuters are stranded,” a motorist said.